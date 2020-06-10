APH reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, 141 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 141 new recoveries.

APH said there are 12 new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,778. Randall County is reporting seven new cases, bringing its total to 747.

Four new deaths have been reported in Potter County, totaling at 36. Randall County remains at six deaths.

Potter County is now at 1,106 recoveries, and Randall County is at 379.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:25 p.m. on June 10, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 34 1 29 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 62 – – Dallam 34 – 26 Deaf Smith 174 13 119 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 104 2 89 Hall 2 – 2 Hardeman 3 – – Hansford 19 2 15 Hartley 13 2 11 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 44 – 28 Lipscomb 5 – 2 Moore 851 13 531 Ochiltree 51 2 38 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 88 – 45 Potter 2,778 32 1,106 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 747 6 373 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 45 – – Sherman 25 – 22 Swisher 18 – 16 Texas 955 6 913 Union 5 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 6,185 84 3,465

