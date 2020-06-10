APH reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, 141 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 141 new recoveries.
APH said there are 12 new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,778. Randall County is reporting seven new cases, bringing its total to 747.
Four new deaths have been reported in Potter County, totaling at 36. Randall County remains at six deaths.
Potter County is now at 1,106 recoveries, and Randall County is at 379.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:25 p.m. on June 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|34
|1
|29
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|62
|–
|–
|Dallam
|34
|–
|26
|Deaf Smith
|174
|13
|119
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|104
|2
|89
|Hall
|2
|–
|2
|Hardeman
|3
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|15
|Hartley
|13
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|44
|–
|28
|Lipscomb
|5
|–
|2
|Moore
|851
|13
|531
|Ochiltree
|51
|2
|38
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|88
|–
|45
|Potter
|2,778
|32
|1,106
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|747
|6
|373
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|45
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|22
|Swisher
|18
|–
|16
|Texas
|955
|6
|913
|Union
|5
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,185
|84
|3,465
