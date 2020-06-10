APH reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, 141 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 06/10/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 141 new recoveries.

APH said there are 12 new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,778. Randall County is reporting seven new cases, bringing its total to 747.

Four new deaths have been reported in Potter County, totaling at 36. Randall County remains at six deaths.

Potter County is now at 1,106 recoveries, and Randall County is at 379.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:25 p.m. on June 10, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro34129
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle413
Curry62
Dallam3426
Deaf Smith17413119
Donley2726
Gray104289
Hall22
Hardeman3
Hansford19215
Hartley13211
Hemphill11
Hutchinson4428
Lipscomb52
Moore85113531
Ochiltree51238
Oldham412
Parmer8845
Potter2,778321,106
Quay512
Randall7476373
Roberts22
Roosevelt45
Sherman2522
Swisher1816
Texas9556913
Union5
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,185843,465
