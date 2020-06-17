APH reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 191 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 191 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to AHP, there are 13 new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,811. A new death was also reported in Potter County, bringing that total to 38.

APH also reported six new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 769.

There are 1,409 recoveries in Potter County and 499 recoveries in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 16, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 29 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 48 1 30 Childress 6 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 89 – 38 Dallam 41 – 27 Deaf Smith 222 14 139 Donley 28 – 26 Gray 111 3 92 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – – Hansford 23 2 16 Hartley 14 2 11 Hemphill 2 – 1 Hutchinson 45 – 34 Lipscomb 9 – 2 Moore 872 14 646 Ochiltree 53 2 45 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 124 – 52 Potter 2,811 38 1,409 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 769 7 499 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 53 1 20 Sherman 29 – 24 Swisher 23 1 20 Texas 975 6 951 Union 5 – 1 Wheeler 15 – 16 TOTAL 6,436 95 4,156

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: