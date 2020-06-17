APH reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 191 recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 06/17/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 191 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to AHP, there are 13 new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,811. A new death was also reported in Potter County, bringing that total to 38.

APH also reported six new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 769.

There are 1,409 recoveries in Potter County and 499 recoveries in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3029
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro48130
Childress62
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry8938
Dallam4127
Deaf Smith22214139
Donley2826
Gray111392
Hall212
Hardeman4
Hansford23216
Hartley14211
Hemphill21
Hutchinson4534
Lipscomb92
Moore87214646
Ochiltree53245
Oldham412
Parmer12452
Potter2,811381,409
Quay512
Randall7697499
Roberts22
Roosevelt53120
Sherman2924
Swisher23120
Texas9756951
Union51
Wheeler1516
TOTAL6,436954,156
