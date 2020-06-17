AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 191 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to AHP, there are 13 new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,811. A new death was also reported in Potter County, bringing that total to 38.
APH also reported six new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 769.
There are 1,409 recoveries in Potter County and 499 recoveries in Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|29
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|48
|1
|30
|Childress
|6
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|89
|–
|38
|Dallam
|41
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|222
|14
|139
|Donley
|28
|–
|26
|Gray
|111
|3
|92
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|–
|Hansford
|23
|2
|16
|Hartley
|14
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|2
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|45
|–
|34
|Lipscomb
|9
|–
|2
|Moore
|872
|14
|646
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|45
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|124
|–
|52
|Potter
|2,811
|38
|1,409
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|769
|7
|499
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|53
|1
|20
|Sherman
|29
|–
|24
|Swisher
|23
|1
|20
|Texas
|975
|6
|951
|Union
|5
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|6,436
|95
|4,156
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 191 recoveries in the Amarillo area
- TDCJ: Active cases reported in area prison
- Coronavirus Racial Disparities
- Quarantine Fatigue
- Arthur Ashe memorial tagged with ‘WLM’ before painted over with ‘BLM’