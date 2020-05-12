APH reports 182 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area; officials cite increase in testing as cause

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 182 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo.

According to the City of Amarillo, As expected, the increase of testing for COVID-19 in Amarillo has led to an increase in the number of positive tests for the novel coronavirus.

According to APH, Potter County has 148 new cases, bringing its total to 1,327. Randall County is reporting 34 new cases, bringing its total to 413.

Yesterday, APH reported a new 17 deaths in Potter County. Officials said due to a change in address, one of those deaths has been reassigned to Randall County. The total number of deaths in the Amarillo area remains at 20.

The city said over the past few days, there has been a significant increase in COVID-19 testing in Amarillo. The State of Texas, led by the Texas National Guard, has been conducting COVID-19 tests in Amarillo for the past few days. These tests, combined with tests by the Amarillo Public Health Department and private health care providers, resulted in a significant increase in the total number of tests completed in Amarillo. The state of Texas administered more than 3,000 tests from May 6 to May 10.

Health officials said since testing began, more than 10,600 tests for COVID-19 have been completed.

“With the increase in the number of tests, we expected to see significant increases in the number of positive tests,” said COA Public Health Director Casie Stoughton. “The numbers follow our expectations. “This is not necessarily a bad thing. Testing is a primary method in preventing COVID-19 from spreading in a community. Testing helps people isolate and helps slow the spread of transmission. More information is better than less information. We are encouraged to know what the tests results are so we can act on this information.”

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on May 12, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong21
Beaver1910
Briscoe1
Carson31
Castro23111
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle3
Curry31
Dallam1613
Deaf Smith5915
Donley2621
Gray7634
Hansford1323
Hartley822
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore5269138
Ochiltree291
Oldham312
Parmer192
Potter1,32716213
Quay41
Randall4134124
Roberts22
Roosevelt11
Sherman238
Swisher125
Texas4254216
Union3
Wheeler144
TOTAL3,12242829
