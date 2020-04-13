APH reports 18 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

APH said there are nine new cases in Potter County and nine new cases in Randall County.

APH also said there are four recovered cases in Potter County and five in Randall County.

See the table below for more on coronavirus cases on the High Plains.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3 p.m. on April 13, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam1
Deaf Smith112
Donley22
Gray13
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson3
Moore345
Oldham31
Potter7924
Quay1
Randall7325
Roosevelt1
Swisher5
Texas41
TOTAL274716

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss