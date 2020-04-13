APH reports 18 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

APH said there are nine new cases in Potter County and nine new cases in Randall County.

APH also said there are four recovered cases in Potter County and five in Randall County.

See the table below for more on coronavirus cases on the High Plains.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3 p.m. on April 13, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Curry 10 – – Dallam 1 – – Deaf Smith 11 – 2 Donley 22 – – Gray 13 – – Hansford 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 3 – – Moore 34 – 5 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 79 2 4 Quay 1 – – Randall 73 2 5 Roosevelt 1 – – Swisher 5 – – Texas 4 1 – TOTAL 274 7 16

