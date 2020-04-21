APH reports 16 new cases, more recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
APH said there are now 174 cases in Potter County and 117 cases in Randall County.
APH is also reporting 30 recoveries in Potter County and 30 in Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:25 p.m. on April 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|2
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|14
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|20
|–
|9
|Hansford
|1
|–
|1
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|139
|2
|27
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|2
|Potter
|174
|4
|30
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|117
|3
|30
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|7
|–
|–
|Swisher
|5
|–
|1
|Texas
|32
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|584
|13
|114
