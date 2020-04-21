APH reports 16 new cases, more recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday 04/21/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

APH said there are now 174 cases in Potter County and 117 cases in Randall County.

APH is also reporting 30 recoveries in Potter County and 30 in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:25 p.m. on April 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam21
Deaf Smith142
Donley248
Gray209
Hansford11
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore139227
Oldham31
Parmer2
Potter174430
Quay31
Randall117330
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher51
Texas3212
TOTAL58413114
