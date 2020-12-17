APH reports 139 new cases, 9 deaths, and 453 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 139 new cases, nine new deaths, and 453 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 54 new cases, seven deaths, and 219 recoveries.
In Randall County, 85 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 236 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 28.63%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on December 17, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|69
|4
|61
|Beaver
|281
|2
|247
|Briscoe
|47
|2
|64
|Carson
|148
|4
|141
|Castro
|526
|12
|597
|Childress
|1,087
|3
|869
|Cimarron
|90
|–
|81
|Collingsworth
|138
|3
|84
|Cottle
|82
|5
|110
|Curry
|3,680
|37
|1,821
|Dallam
|834
|9
|785
|Deaf Smith
|2,292
|46
|2,153
|Donley
|124
|5
|185
|Gray
|1,444
|21
|1,383
|Hall
|162
|3
|104
|Hardeman
|141
|6
|186
|Hansford
|267
|12
|366
|Hartley
|553
|8
|506
|Hemphill
|336
|2
|296
|Hutchinson
|782
|34
|828
|Lipscomb
|180
|6
|133
|Moore
|1,758
|41
|1,776
|Ochiltree
|754
|9
|586
|Oldham
|62
|2
|58
|Parmer
|753
|29
|861
|Potter
|14,549
|278
|11,660
|Quay
|314
|6
|119
|Randall
|13,071
|162
|9,704
|Roberts
|34
|2
|28
|Roosevelt
|1,272
|19
|530
|Sherman
|178
|6
|91
|Swisher
|319
|11
|444
|Texas
|2,740
|15
|2,507
|Union
|175
|7
|44
|Wheeler
|361
|7
|343
|TOTAL
|49,458
|808
|39,282
