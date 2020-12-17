APH reports 139 new cases, 9 deaths, and 453 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 139 new cases, nine new deaths, and 453 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 54 new cases, seven deaths, and 219 recoveries.

In Randall County, 85 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 236 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 28.63%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on December 17, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 69 4 61 Beaver 281 2 247 Briscoe 47 2 64 Carson 148 4 141 Castro 526 12 597 Childress 1,087 3 869 Cimarron 90 – 81 Collingsworth 138 3 84 Cottle 82 5 110 Curry 3,680 37 1,821 Dallam 834 9 785 Deaf Smith 2,292 46 2,153 Donley 124 5 185 Gray 1,444 21 1,383 Hall 162 3 104 Hardeman 141 6 186 Hansford 267 12 366 Hartley 553 8 506 Hemphill 336 2 296 Hutchinson 782 34 828 Lipscomb 180 6 133 Moore 1,758 41 1,776 Ochiltree 754 9 586 Oldham 62 2 58 Parmer 753 29 861 Potter 14,549 278 11,660 Quay 314 6 119 Randall 13,071 162 9,704 Roberts 34 2 28 Roosevelt 1,272 19 530 Sherman 178 6 91 Swisher 319 11 444 Texas 2,740 15 2,507 Union 175 7 44 Wheeler 361 7 343 TOTAL 49,458 808 39,282

