APH reports 139 new cases, 9 deaths, and 453 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 139 new cases, nine new deaths, and 453 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 54 new cases, seven deaths, and 219 recoveries.

In Randall County, 85 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 236 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 28.63%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on December 17, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong69461
Beaver2812247
Briscoe47264
Carson1484141
Castro52612597
Childress1,0873869
Cimarron9081
Collingsworth138384
Cottle825110
Curry3,680371,821
Dallam8349785
Deaf Smith2,292462,153
Donley1245185
Gray1,444211,383
Hall1623104
Hardeman1416186
Hansford26712366
Hartley5538506
Hemphill3362296
Hutchinson78234828
Lipscomb1806133
Moore1,758411,776
Ochiltree7549586
Oldham62258
Parmer75329861
Potter14,54927811,660
Quay3146119
Randall13,0711629,704
Roberts34228
Roosevelt1,27219530
Sherman178691
Swisher31911444
Texas2,740152,507
Union175744
Wheeler3617343
TOTAL49,45880839,282
