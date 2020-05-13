APH reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths, 16 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 05/13/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 125 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 16 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 94 new cases, bringing its total to 1,421. They also report Randall County has 31 new cases, bringing its total to 444.

Potter County has reported five new deaths, bringing its total to 21. Randall County remains at four.

Potter County has 223 recoveries, and Randall County has 130.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:43 p.m. on May 13, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2010
Briscoe1
Carson31
Castro23111
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle4
Curry32
Dallam1613
Deaf Smith92321
Donley2621
Gray7634
Hansford1323
Hartley822
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2211
Lipscomb2
Moore5359213
Ochiltree2913
Oldham312
Parmer2123
Potter1,42121223
Quay51
Randall4444130
Roberts22
Roosevelt12
Sherman238
Swisher138
Texas4744216
Union3
Wheeler157
TOTAL3,34851950
