APH reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths, 16 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 125 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 16 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 94 new cases, bringing its total to 1,421. They also report Randall County has 31 new cases, bringing its total to 444.

Potter County has reported five new deaths, bringing its total to 21. Randall County remains at four.

Potter County has 223 recoveries, and Randall County has 130.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:43 p.m. on May 13, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 20 – 10 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – 1 Castro 23 1 11 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 4 Curry 32 – – Dallam 16 1 3 Deaf Smith 92 3 21 Donley 26 – 21 Gray 76 – 34 Hansford 13 2 3 Hartley 8 2 2 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 22 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 535 9 213 Ochiltree 29 1 3 Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 21 2 3 Potter 1,421 21 223 Quay 5 1 – Randall 444 4 130 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 12 – – Sherman 23 – 8 Swisher 13 – 8 Texas 474 4 216 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 7 TOTAL 3,348 51 950

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: