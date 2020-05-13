APH reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths, 16 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 125 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 16 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 94 new cases, bringing its total to 1,421. They also report Randall County has 31 new cases, bringing its total to 444.
Potter County has reported five new deaths, bringing its total to 21. Randall County remains at four.
Potter County has 223 recoveries, and Randall County has 130.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:43 p.m. on May 13, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|20
|–
|10
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|1
|Castro
|23
|1
|11
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|Curry
|32
|–
|–
|Dallam
|16
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|92
|3
|21
|Donley
|26
|–
|21
|Gray
|76
|–
|34
|Hansford
|13
|2
|3
|Hartley
|8
|2
|2
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|22
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|535
|9
|213
|Ochiltree
|29
|1
|3
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|21
|2
|3
|Potter
|1,421
|21
|223
|Quay
|5
|1
|–
|Randall
|444
|4
|130
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|12
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|8
|Swisher
|13
|–
|8
|Texas
|474
|4
|216
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|7
|TOTAL
|3,348
|51
|950
