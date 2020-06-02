APH reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases and 62 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 78 new cases have been reported in Potter County and 23 new cases were reported in Randall County.

That brings Potter County to a total of 2,432 cases and Randall County to a total of 711 cases.

Potter County’s latest death brings the total to 31 deaths and 696 recoveries.

Randall County remains at six deaths with 272 recoveries.

