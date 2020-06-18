APH reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases and 133 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to AHP, there are eight new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,819. Potter County also reporting 104 new recoveries, totaling to 1, 513.

There are two new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 771. Randall County also reporting 29 recoveries, totaling at 528.

There is one new death reported in Potter County, bringing that total to 39. APH had previously reported seven deaths in Randall County, but today’s report card shows that number reduced to six. APH said one death in Randall County has been re-assigned to Potter County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 18, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 29 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 48 1 30 Childress 6 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 92 – 38 Dallam 51 – 27 Deaf Smith 224 16 155 Donley 28 – 26 Gray 111 3 92 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – – Hansford 23 2 16 Hartley 14 2 11 Hemphill 2 – 1 Hutchinson 45 – 34 Lipscomb 9 – 2 Moore 872 14 646 Ochiltree 53 2 45 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 124 – 52 Potter 2,819 39 1,513 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 771 6 428 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 53 1 20 Sherman 32 – 26 Swisher 23 1 20 Texas 975 6 953 Union 5 – 1 Wheeler 15 – 16 TOTAL 6,471 98 4,443

