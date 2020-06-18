APH reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 06/18/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases and 133 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to AHP, there are eight new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,819. Potter County also reporting 104 new recoveries, totaling to 1, 513.

There are two new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 771. Randall County also reporting 29 recoveries, totaling at 528.

There is one new death reported in Potter County, bringing that total to 39. APH had previously reported seven deaths in Randall County, but today’s report card shows that number reduced to six. APH said one death in Randall County has been re-assigned to Potter County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3029
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro48130
Childress62
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry9238
Dallam5127
Deaf Smith22416155
Donley2826
Gray111392
Hall212
Hardeman4
Hansford23216
Hartley14211
Hemphill21
Hutchinson4534
Lipscomb92
Moore87214646
Ochiltree53245
Oldham412
Parmer12452
Potter2,819391,513
Quay512
Randall7716428
Roberts22
Roosevelt53120
Sherman3226
Swisher23120
Texas9756953
Union51
Wheeler1516
TOTAL6,471984,443
