AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases and 133 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to AHP, there are eight new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,819. Potter County also reporting 104 new recoveries, totaling to 1, 513.
There are two new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 771. Randall County also reporting 29 recoveries, totaling at 528.
There is one new death reported in Potter County, bringing that total to 39. APH had previously reported seven deaths in Randall County, but today’s report card shows that number reduced to six. APH said one death in Randall County has been re-assigned to Potter County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 18, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|29
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|48
|1
|30
|Childress
|6
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|92
|–
|38
|Dallam
|51
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|224
|16
|155
|Donley
|28
|–
|26
|Gray
|111
|3
|92
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|–
|Hansford
|23
|2
|16
|Hartley
|14
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|2
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|45
|–
|34
|Lipscomb
|9
|–
|2
|Moore
|872
|14
|646
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|45
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|124
|–
|52
|Potter
|2,819
|39
|1,513
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|771
|6
|428
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|53
|1
|20
|Sherman
|32
|–
|26
|Swisher
|23
|1
|20
|Texas
|975
|6
|953
|Union
|5
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|6,471
|98
|4,443
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoveries in the Amarillo area
- Police: Man arrested in Florida for shooting 8 at Texas bar
- Energy company sues US over costs from continuing oil leak
- Ex-governor from northern Mexico pleads guilty in US court
- New Mexico State University releases plan for fall return