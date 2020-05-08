APH reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 74 new cases, bringing its total to 1,101. Randall County has 12 new cases, bringing its total cases to 355.
Three new recoveries have been reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 125. Randall County’s recovery total is at 95.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:05 p.m. on May 8, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|19
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|22
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|28
|–
|–
|Dallam
|11
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|46
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|73
|–
|34
|Hansford
|12
|2
|1
|Hartley
|7
|2
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|21
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|487
|7
|138
|Ochiltree
|29
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|17
|Potter
|1,101
|15
|125
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|355
|3
|95
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|11
|–
|–
|Sherman
|20
|–
|6
|Swisher
|11
|–
|4
|Texas
|343
|3
|107
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|13
|–
|4
|TOTAL
|2,687
|36
|594
