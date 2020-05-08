APH reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 74 new cases, bringing its total to 1,101. Randall County has 12 new cases, bringing its total cases to 355.

Three new recoveries have been reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 125. Randall County’s recovery total is at 95.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:05 p.m. on May 8, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 19 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 22 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 1 – – Cottle 3 Curry 28 – – Dallam 11 1 3 Deaf Smith 46 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 73 – 34 Hansford 12 2 1 Hartley 7 2 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 21 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 487 7 138 Ochiltree 29 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 17 Potter 1,101 15 125 Quay 4 1 – Randall 355 3 95 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 11 – – Sherman 20 – 6 Swisher 11 – 4 Texas 343 3 107 Union 3 – – Wheeler 13 – 4 TOTAL 2,687 36 594

