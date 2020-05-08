APH reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Friday 05/08/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 74 new cases, bringing its total to 1,101. Randall County has 12 new cases, bringing its total cases to 355.

Three new recoveries have been reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 125. Randall County’s recovery total is at 95.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:05 p.m. on May 8, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver193
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro22110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry28
Dallam1113
Deaf Smith4611
Donley258
Gray7334
Hansford1221
Hartley72
Hemphill1
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore4877138
Ochiltree291
Oldham31
Parmer17
Potter1,10115125
Quay41
Randall355395
Roberts2
Roosevelt11
Sherman206
Swisher114
Texas3433107
Union3
Wheeler134
TOTAL2,68736594
