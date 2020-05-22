APH confirms 43 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death, 36 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, May 22, showed 43 new cases in the Amarillo counties, one new death, and 36 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
The report card showed 27 new cases in Potter County, as well as 16 new cases in Randall County.
The 43 new cases make for a total of 2,874 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 620 recoveries for the two counties, 446 in Potter and 174 in Randall.
There has also been a total of 32 deaths between the two counties, 26 in Potter, and six in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:20 p.m. on May 22, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|17
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|29
|1
|17
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|1
|Cottle
|4
|1
|–
|Curry
|44
|–
|–
|Dallam
|26
|1
|13
|Deaf Smith
|141
|8
|60
|Donley
|27
|–
|25
|Gray
|95
|1
|60
|Hall
|1
|–
|–
|Hansford
|17
|2
|8
|Hartley
|12
|2
|5
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|32
|–
|17
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|579
|13
|373
|Ochiltree
|42
|3
|20
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|39
|11
|Potter
|2,229
|26
|446
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|645
|6
|174
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|28
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|16
|Swisher
|15
|–
|10
|Texas
|851
|5
|444
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|10
|TOTAL
|4,950
|71
|1,744
