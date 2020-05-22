APH confirms 43 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death, 36 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, May 22, showed 43 new cases in the Amarillo counties, one new death, and 36 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

The report card showed 27 new cases in Potter County, as well as 16 new cases in Randall County.

The 43 new cases make for a total of 2,874 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 620 recoveries for the two counties, 446 in Potter and 174 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 32 deaths between the two counties, 26 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:20 p.m. on May 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2417
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro29117
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth41
Cottle41
Curry44
Dallam26113
Deaf Smith141860
Donley2725
Gray95160
Hall1
Hansford1728
Hartley1225
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3217
Lipscomb22
Moore57913373
Ochiltree42320
Oldham312
Parmer3911
Potter2,22926446
Quay512
Randall6456174
Roberts22
Roosevelt28
Sherman2316
Swisher1510
Texas8515444
Union3
Wheeler1510
TOTAL4,950711,744
