APH: 94 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases and 89 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,866. There are also 43 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,569.
APH said Randall County has 51 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,978. 46 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,707.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 18, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|7
|Beaver
|40
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|12
|Castro
|209
|4
|159
|Childress
|53
|–
|29
|Cimarron
|11
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|13
|–
|7
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|597
|3
|208
|Dallam
|201
|2
|185
|Deaf Smith
|840
|19
|543
|Donley
|49
|–
|41
|Gray
|234
|5
|173
|Hall
|15
|1
|6
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|21
|Hansford
|93
|2
|53
|Hartley
|102
|4
|86
|Hemphill
|46
|–
|41
|Hutchinson
|133
|3
|106
|Lipscomb
|22
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,082
|14
|982
|Ochiltree
|100
|2
|78
|Oldham
|14
|1
|10
|Parmer
|360
|7
|290
|Potter
|3,866
|47
|3,569
|Quay
|50
|1
|15
|Randall
|1,978
|28
|1,707
|Roberts
|6
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|175
|1
|61
|Sherman
|46
|–
|40
|Swisher
|83
|3
|70
|Texas
|1,079
|7
|1,052
|Union
|30
|2
|9
|Wheeler
|36
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|11,640
|159
|9,653
