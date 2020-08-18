APH: 94 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday 08/18/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases and 89 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,866. There are also 43 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,569.

APH said Randall County has 51 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,978. 46 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,707.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong87
Beaver4039
Briscoe12110
Carson1712
Castro2094159
Childress5329
Cimarron111
Collingsworth137
Cottle18217
Curry5973208
Dallam2012185
Deaf Smith84019543
Donley4941
Gray2345173
Hall1516
Hardeman2221
Hansford93253
Hartley102486
Hemphill4641
Hutchinson1333106
Lipscomb2214
Moore1,08214982
Ochiltree100278
Oldham14110
Parmer3607290
Potter3,866473,569
Quay50115
Randall1,978281,707
Roberts67
Roosevelt175161
Sherman4640
Swisher83370
Texas1,07971,052
Union3029
Wheeler3629
TOTAL11,6401599,653
