APH: 94 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases and 89 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,866. There are also 43 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,569.

APH said Randall County has 51 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,978. 46 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,707.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 18, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 7 Beaver 40 – 39 Briscoe 12 1 10 Carson 17 – 12 Castro 209 4 159 Childress 53 – 29 Cimarron 11 – 1 Collingsworth 13 – 7 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 597 3 208 Dallam 201 2 185 Deaf Smith 840 19 543 Donley 49 – 41 Gray 234 5 173 Hall 15 1 6 Hardeman 22 – 21 Hansford 93 2 53 Hartley 102 4 86 Hemphill 46 – 41 Hutchinson 133 3 106 Lipscomb 22 – 14 Moore 1,082 14 982 Ochiltree 100 2 78 Oldham 14 1 10 Parmer 360 7 290 Potter 3,866 47 3,569 Quay 50 1 15 Randall 1,978 28 1,707 Roberts 6 – 7 Roosevelt 175 1 61 Sherman 46 – 40 Swisher 83 3 70 Texas 1,079 7 1,052 Union 30 2 9 Wheeler 36 – 29 TOTAL 11,640 159 9,653

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: