APH: 92 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 52 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 52 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 43 new cases were reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 4,098. Another death has been reported in Potter County, totaling to 52. The county’s recovery number is at 3,813 after 28 new recoveries were reported.
APH said 49 new cases are in Randall County, totaling to 2,236. Another death brings Randall County to 34 deaths. The county’s recovery number is at 1,944 after 24 new recoveries were reported.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|7
|Beaver
|44
|–
|41
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|16
|Castro
|227
|4
|196
|Childress
|57
|–
|48
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|14
|Collingsworth
|16
|–
|12
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|672
|4
|329
|Dallam
|213
|3
|196
|Deaf Smith
|948
|20
|837
|Donley
|55
|1
|48
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|16
|1
|12
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|102
|3
|84
|Hartley
|110
|4
|91
|Hemphill
|55
|–
|44
|Hutchinson
|147
|3
|125
|Lipscomb
|25
|–
|21
|Moore
|1,118
|18
|1,052
|Ochiltree
|109
|3
|94
|Oldham
|15
|1
|13
|Parmer
|385
|7
|341
|Potter
|4,098
|52
|3,813
|Quay
|63
|2
|33
|Randall
|2,236
|34
|1,920
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|198
|1
|97
|Sherman
|53
|–
|44
|Swisher
|93
|3
|78
|Texas
|1,144
|7
|1,083
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|42
|–
|40
|TOTAL
|12,644
|181
|11,060
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Tracking the Tropics: Remembering Hurricane Katrina & how satellites help hurricane forecasting
- Cutbacks hitting regional airports and surrounding communities hard
- Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election
- Florida cuts ties with Quest Diagnostics after data dump of nearly 75,000 old COVID-19 test results
- Nexstar CEO Perry Sook, NewsNation team ring NASDAQ closing bell