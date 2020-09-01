APH: 92 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 52 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 52 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 43 new cases were reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 4,098. Another death has been reported in Potter County, totaling to 52. The county’s recovery number is at 3,813 after 28 new recoveries were reported.

APH said 49 new cases are in Randall County, totaling to 2,236. Another death brings Randall County to 34 deaths. The county’s recovery number is at 1,944 after 24 new recoveries were reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 11 – 7 Beaver 44 – 41 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 16 Castro 227 4 196 Childress 57 – 48 Cimarron 14 – 14 Collingsworth 16 – 12 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 672 4 329 Dallam 213 3 196 Deaf Smith 948 20 837 Donley 55 1 48 Gray 251 5 225 Hall 16 1 12 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 102 3 84 Hartley 110 4 91 Hemphill 55 – 44 Hutchinson 147 3 125 Lipscomb 25 – 21 Moore 1,118 18 1,052 Ochiltree 109 3 94 Oldham 15 1 13 Parmer 385 7 341 Potter 4,098 52 3,813 Quay 63 2 33 Randall 2,236 34 1,920 Roberts 8 – 7 Roosevelt 198 1 97 Sherman 53 – 44 Swisher 93 3 78 Texas 1,144 7 1,083 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 42 – 40 TOTAL 12,644 181 11,060

