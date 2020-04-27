APH: 82 more COVID-19 cases reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 82 more COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County now has 63 more cases, bringing the total to 369, and Randall County has 19 more cases, bringing the total to 191 cases.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5 p.m. on April 27, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|3
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|13
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|1
|1
|Deaf Smith
|25
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|37
|–
|9
|Hansford
|5
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|13
|–
|2
|Moore
|272
|3
|86
|Ochiltree
|20
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|396
|6
|44
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|191
|3
|46
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|7
|–
|–
|Sherman
|14
|–
|1
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|85
|1
|13
|Union
|3
|Wheeler
|5
|TOTAL
|1,168
|19
|227
