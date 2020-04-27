APH: 82 more COVID-19 cases reported in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Monday 04/27/20

AMARILLO, Texas — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 82 more COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County now has 63 more cases, bringing the total to 369, and Randall County has 19 more cases, bringing the total to 191 cases.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5 p.m. on April 27, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver3
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry13
Dallam811
Deaf Smith252
Donley248
Gray379
Hansford51
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson132
Moore272386
Ochiltree201
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter396644
Quay41
Randall191346
Roberts2
Roosevelt7
Sherman141
Swisher94
Texas85113
Union3
Wheeler5
TOTAL1,16819227
