APH: 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 100 new cases, 2 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting seven new COVID-19 deaths, 100 new cases, and two new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County has one new death, bringing the county total to 40. Randall County has six new deaths, totaling at 13.

According to the City of Amarillo, due to delays in reporting and a recent national shortage in lab testing supplies for COVID-19, today’s report card includes information dating back as far as a week to a month ago. The city said this includes information in the categories of total positive cases, active cases, and deaths.

The health department said of the seven deaths being reported today, five of the people are included in the 80-plus age group, one person is included in the 70-79 age group, and one person is in the 60-69 age group.

Potter County has 53 new cases, totaling at 3,212. Randall County has 47 new cases, totaling 1,307.

There are two new recoveries in Potter County, bringing that number to 2,865. Randall County holding at 903 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:15 p.m. on July 20, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 32 – 32 Briscoe 9 1 6 Carson 10 – 7 Castro 147 1 88 Childress 9 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 5 1 4 Curry 302 1 87 Dallam 146 1 340 Deaf Smith 439 17 271 Donley 35 – 27 Gray 139 4 115 Hall 2 1 1 Hardeman 6 – 5 Hansford 43 2 27 Hartley 69 3 46 Hemphill 23 – 12 Hutchinson 91 1 65 Lipscomb 12 – 11 Moore 940 15 877 Ochiltree 62 2 51 Oldham 7 1 3 Parmer 257 8 190 Potter 3,212 40 2,865 Quay 22 1 3 Randall 1,307 13 903 Roberts 6 – 4 Roosevelt 89 1 39 Sherman 34 – 30 Swisher 64 1 34 Texas 1,007 7 994 Union 16 – 3 Wheeler 26 – 17 TOTAL 8,576 122 7,004

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: