APH: 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 100 new cases, 2 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting seven new COVID-19 deaths, 100 new cases, and two new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County has one new death, bringing the county total to 40. Randall County has six new deaths, totaling at 13.
According to the City of Amarillo, due to delays in reporting and a recent national shortage in lab testing supplies for COVID-19, today’s report card includes information dating back as far as a week to a month ago. The city said this includes information in the categories of total positive cases, active cases, and deaths.
The health department said of the seven deaths being reported today, five of the people are included in the 80-plus age group, one person is included in the 70-79 age group, and one person is in the 60-69 age group.
Potter County has 53 new cases, totaling at 3,212. Randall County has 47 new cases, totaling 1,307.
There are two new recoveries in Potter County, bringing that number to 2,865. Randall County holding at 903 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:15 p.m. on July 20, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|6
|Carson
|10
|–
|7
|Castro
|147
|1
|88
|Childress
|9
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|5
|1
|4
|Curry
|302
|1
|87
|Dallam
|146
|1
|340
|Deaf Smith
|439
|17
|271
|Donley
|35
|–
|27
|Gray
|139
|4
|115
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|6
|–
|5
|Hansford
|43
|2
|27
|Hartley
|69
|3
|46
|Hemphill
|23
|–
|12
|Hutchinson
|91
|1
|65
|Lipscomb
|12
|–
|11
|Moore
|940
|15
|877
|Ochiltree
|62
|2
|51
|Oldham
|7
|1
|3
|Parmer
|257
|8
|190
|Potter
|3,212
|40
|2,865
|Quay
|22
|1
|3
|Randall
|1,307
|13
|903
|Roberts
|6
|–
|4
|Roosevelt
|89
|1
|39
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|64
|1
|34
|Texas
|1,007
|7
|994
|Union
|16
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|26
|–
|17
|TOTAL
|8,576
|122
|7,004
