APH: 54 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 25 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 25 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 20 new cases were reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 4,143. The county’s recovery number is at 3,838 after nine new recoveries were reported.
APH said 34 new cases are in Randall County, totaling to 2,303. A new death was reported in the county, bringing the total to 35. The county’s recovery number is at 1,983 after 16 new recoveries were reported.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:50 p.m. on September 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|7
|Beaver
|44
|–
|41
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|17
|Castro
|229
|4
|198
|Childress
|57
|–
|49
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|14
|Collingsworth
|16
|–
|12
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|680
|5
|338
|Dallam
|215
|3
|198
|Deaf Smith
|959
|20
|837
|Donley
|55
|1
|48
|Gray
|258
|5
|246
|Hall
|16
|1
|12
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|102
|3
|86
|Hartley
|111
|4
|99
|Hemphill
|65
|–
|48
|Hutchinson
|148
|3
|126
|Lipscomb
|25
|–
|21
|Moore
|1,123
|18
|1,058
|Ochiltree
|110
|3
|94
|Oldham
|16
|1
|13
|Parmer
|389
|7
|346
|Potter
|4,143
|53
|3,838
|Quay
|62
|2
|40
|Randall
|2,303
|35
|1,983
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|204
|1
|103
|Sherman
|58
|–
|50
|Swisher
|94
|3
|80
|Texas
|1,181
|7
|1,092
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|42
|–
|40
|TOTAL
|12,846
|185
|11,210
