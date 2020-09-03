APH: 54 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 25 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 25 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 20 new cases were reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 4,143. The county’s recovery number is at 3,838 after nine new recoveries were reported.

APH said 34 new cases are in Randall County, totaling to 2,303. A new death was reported in the county, bringing the total to 35. The county’s recovery number is at 1,983 after 16 new recoveries were reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:50 p.m. on September 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 11 – 7 Beaver 44 – 41 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 17 Castro 229 4 198 Childress 57 – 49 Cimarron 14 – 14 Collingsworth 16 – 12 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 680 5 338 Dallam 215 3 198 Deaf Smith 959 20 837 Donley 55 1 48 Gray 258 5 246 Hall 16 1 12 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 102 3 86 Hartley 111 4 99 Hemphill 65 – 48 Hutchinson 148 3 126 Lipscomb 25 – 21 Moore 1,123 18 1,058 Ochiltree 110 3 94 Oldham 16 1 13 Parmer 389 7 346 Potter 4,143 53 3,838 Quay 62 2 40 Randall 2,303 35 1,983 Roberts 8 – 7 Roosevelt 204 1 103 Sherman 58 – 50 Swisher 94 3 80 Texas 1,181 7 1,092 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 42 – 40 TOTAL 12,846 185 11,210

