APH: 54 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 25 recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 09 03 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 25 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 20 new cases were reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 4,143. The county’s recovery number is at 3,838 after nine new recoveries were reported.

APH said 34 new cases are in Randall County, totaling to 2,303. A new death was reported in the county, bringing the total to 35. The county’s recovery number is at 1,983 after 16 new recoveries were reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:50 p.m. on September 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong117
Beaver4441
Briscoe12111
Carson1717
Castro2294198
Childress5749
Cimarron1414
Collingsworth1612
Cottle18217
Curry6805338
Dallam2153198
Deaf Smith95920837
Donley55148
Gray2585246
Hall16112
Hardeman2222
Hansford102386
Hartley111499
Hemphill6548
Hutchinson1483126
Lipscomb2521
Moore1,123181,058
Ochiltree110394
Oldham16113
Parmer3897346
Potter4,143533,838
Quay62240
Randall2,303351,983
Roberts87
Roosevelt2041103
Sherman5850
Swisher94380
Texas1,18171,092
Union31214
Wheeler4240
TOTAL12,84618511,210
