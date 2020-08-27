APH: 53 new COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 08 27 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases and 54 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 26 new cases, bringing the total number to 4,007. There are 26 new recoveries reported there, totaling to 3,743.

APH said Randall County has 27 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,152. 28 new recoveries take the total to 1,870.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 27, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong117
Beaver4240
Briscoe12111
Carson1715
Castro2204190
Childress5541
Cimarron147
Collingsworth1511
Cottle18217
Curry6503282
Dallam2093193
Deaf Smith92019837
Donley53147
Gray2515225
Hall17111
Hardeman2222
Hansford101371
Hartley108491
Hemphill5342
Hutchinson1443121
Lipscomb2319
Moore1,112181,030
Ochiltree104388
Oldham14113
Parmer3807326
Potter4,007513,743
Quay60130
Randall2,152331,870
Roberts87
Roosevelt194187
Sherman5344
Swisher91378
Texas1,12471,076
Union31214
Wheeler4132
TOTAL12,32617610,745
