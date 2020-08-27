APH: 53 new COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases and 54 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 26 new cases, bringing the total number to 4,007. There are 26 new recoveries reported there, totaling to 3,743.

APH said Randall County has 27 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,152. 28 new recoveries take the total to 1,870.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 27, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 11 – 7 Beaver 42 – 40 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 15 Castro 220 4 190 Childress 55 – 41 Cimarron 14 – 7 Collingsworth 15 – 11 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 650 3 282 Dallam 209 3 193 Deaf Smith 920 19 837 Donley 53 1 47 Gray 251 5 225 Hall 17 1 11 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 101 3 71 Hartley 108 4 91 Hemphill 53 – 42 Hutchinson 144 3 121 Lipscomb 23 – 19 Moore 1,112 18 1,030 Ochiltree 104 3 88 Oldham 14 1 13 Parmer 380 7 326 Potter 4,007 51 3,743 Quay 60 1 30 Randall 2,152 33 1,870 Roberts 8 – 7 Roosevelt 194 1 87 Sherman 53 – 44 Swisher 91 3 78 Texas 1,124 7 1,076 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 41 – 32 TOTAL 12,326 176 10,745

