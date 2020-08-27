APH: 53 new COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases and 54 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 26 new cases, bringing the total number to 4,007. There are 26 new recoveries reported there, totaling to 3,743.
APH said Randall County has 27 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,152. 28 new recoveries take the total to 1,870.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 27, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|7
|Beaver
|42
|–
|40
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|15
|Castro
|220
|4
|190
|Childress
|55
|–
|41
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|7
|Collingsworth
|15
|–
|11
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|650
|3
|282
|Dallam
|209
|3
|193
|Deaf Smith
|920
|19
|837
|Donley
|53
|1
|47
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|17
|1
|11
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|101
|3
|71
|Hartley
|108
|4
|91
|Hemphill
|53
|–
|42
|Hutchinson
|144
|3
|121
|Lipscomb
|23
|–
|19
|Moore
|1,112
|18
|1,030
|Ochiltree
|104
|3
|88
|Oldham
|14
|1
|13
|Parmer
|380
|7
|326
|Potter
|4,007
|51
|3,743
|Quay
|60
|1
|30
|Randall
|2,152
|33
|1,870
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|194
|1
|87
|Sherman
|53
|–
|44
|Swisher
|91
|3
|78
|Texas
|1,124
|7
|1,076
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|41
|–
|32
|TOTAL
|12,326
|176
|10,745
