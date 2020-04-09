APH: 5 more positive COVID-19 cases, 1 more recovery reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has an additional case, bring the total to 59, and Randall County has four additional cases, bringing the number to 56.
The city also announced another recovery in Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3 p.m. on April 9, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|8
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|1
|Donley
|14
|0
|0
|Gray
|12
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|24
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|59
|1
|1
|Randall
|56
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|207
|5
|5
