APH: 5 more positive COVID-19 cases, 1 more recovery reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has an additional case, bring the total to 59, and Randall County has four additional cases, bringing the number to 56.

The city also announced another recovery in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3 p.m. on April 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry800
Dallam100
Deaf Smith701
Donley1400
Gray1200
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore2400
Oldham310
Potter5911
Randall5623
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas400
TOTAL20755

