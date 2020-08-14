APH: 386 new recoveries, 2 new deaths, 95 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 95 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 386 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,802. There is a new death in Potter County, bringing it to 46 deaths. There is also 182 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,495.

APH said Randall County has 52 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,899. A new death in the county takes the total to 27. 204 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,619.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong85
Beaver3939
Briscoe12110
Carson1712
Castro2064151
Childress5024
Cimarron31
Collingsworth126
Cottle18217
Curry5752188
Dallam1982181
Deaf Smith85019519
Donley4941
Gray2345173
Hall1515
Hardeman2221
Hansford82252
Hartley100483
Hemphill4436
Hutchinson1313100
Lipscomb2214
Moore1,07714971
Ochiltree100273
Oldham14110
Parmer3517279
Potter3,802463,495
Quay4117
Randall1,899271,619
Roberts66
Roosevelt169159
Sherman4640
Swisher82267
Texas1,06671,038
Union3029
Wheeler3529
TOTAL11,4151539,388
