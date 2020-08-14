APH: 386 new recoveries, 2 new deaths, 95 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 95 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 386 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,802. There is a new death in Potter County, bringing it to 46 deaths. There is also 182 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,495.

APH said Randall County has 52 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,899. A new death in the county takes the total to 27. 204 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,619.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 14, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 5 Beaver 39 – 39 Briscoe 12 1 10 Carson 17 – 12 Castro 206 4 151 Childress 50 – 24 Cimarron 3 – 1 Collingsworth 12 – 6 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 575 2 188 Dallam 198 2 181 Deaf Smith 850 19 519 Donley 49 – 41 Gray 234 5 173 Hall 15 1 5 Hardeman 22 – 21 Hansford 82 2 52 Hartley 100 4 83 Hemphill 44 – 36 Hutchinson 131 3 100 Lipscomb 22 – 14 Moore 1,077 14 971 Ochiltree 100 2 73 Oldham 14 1 10 Parmer 351 7 279 Potter 3,802 46 3,495 Quay 41 1 7 Randall 1,899 27 1,619 Roberts 6 – 6 Roosevelt 169 1 59 Sherman 46 – 40 Swisher 82 2 67 Texas 1,066 7 1,038 Union 30 2 9 Wheeler 35 – 29 TOTAL 11,415 153 9,388

