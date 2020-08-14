APH: 386 new recoveries, 2 new deaths, 95 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 95 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 386 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,802. There is a new death in Potter County, bringing it to 46 deaths. There is also 182 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,495.
APH said Randall County has 52 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,899. A new death in the county takes the total to 27. 204 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,619.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 14, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|5
|Beaver
|39
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|12
|Castro
|206
|4
|151
|Childress
|50
|–
|24
|Cimarron
|3
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|12
|–
|6
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|575
|2
|188
|Dallam
|198
|2
|181
|Deaf Smith
|850
|19
|519
|Donley
|49
|–
|41
|Gray
|234
|5
|173
|Hall
|15
|1
|5
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|21
|Hansford
|82
|2
|52
|Hartley
|100
|4
|83
|Hemphill
|44
|–
|36
|Hutchinson
|131
|3
|100
|Lipscomb
|22
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,077
|14
|971
|Ochiltree
|100
|2
|73
|Oldham
|14
|1
|10
|Parmer
|351
|7
|279
|Potter
|3,802
|46
|3,495
|Quay
|41
|1
|7
|Randall
|1,899
|27
|1,619
|Roberts
|6
|–
|6
|Roosevelt
|169
|1
|59
|Sherman
|46
|–
|40
|Swisher
|82
|2
|67
|Texas
|1,066
|7
|1,038
|Union
|30
|2
|9
|Wheeler
|35
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|11,415
|153
|9,388
