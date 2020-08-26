APH: 38 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 15 new cases, bringing the total number to 3,981. There are 11 new recoveries reported there, totaling to 3,717.

APH said Randall County has 23 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,125. Nine new recoveries take the total to 1,842.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 26, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 11 – 7 Beaver 42 – 39 Briscoe 12 1 10 Carson 17 – 14 Castro 219 4 186 Childress 51 – 35 Cimarron 14 – 2 Collingsworth 15 – 10 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 645 3 273 Dallam 207 3 193 Deaf Smith 915 19 709 Donley 52 1 46 Gray 251 5 225 Hall 16 1 9 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 100 3 65 Hartley 108 4 89 Hemphill 53 – 42 Hutchinson 142 3 118 Lipscomb 23 – 17 Moore 1,109 18 1,020 Ochiltree 103 3 87 Oldham 14 1 13 Parmer 379 7 322 Potter 3,981 51 3,717 Quay 60 1 29 Randall 2,125 33 1,842 Roberts 8 – 7 Roosevelt 191 1 80 Sherman 53 – 44 Swisher 91 3 76 Texas 1,115 7 1,073 Union 31 2 11 Wheeler 41 – 32 TOTAL 12,234 176 10,487

