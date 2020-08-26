APH: 38 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 08/26/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 15 new cases, bringing the total number to 3,981. There are 11 new recoveries reported there, totaling to 3,717.

APH said Randall County has 23 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,125. Nine new recoveries take the total to 1,842.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 26, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong117
Beaver4239
Briscoe12110
Carson1714
Castro2194186
Childress5135
Cimarron142
Collingsworth1510
Cottle18217
Curry6453273
Dallam2073193
Deaf Smith91519709
Donley52146
Gray2515225
Hall1619
Hardeman2222
Hansford100365
Hartley108489
Hemphill5342
Hutchinson1423118
Lipscomb2317
Moore1,109181,020
Ochiltree103387
Oldham14113
Parmer3797322
Potter3,981513,717
Quay60129
Randall2,125331,842
Roberts87
Roosevelt191180
Sherman5344
Swisher91376
Texas1,11571,073
Union31211
Wheeler4132
TOTAL12,23417610,487
