APH: 38 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 15 new cases, bringing the total number to 3,981. There are 11 new recoveries reported there, totaling to 3,717.
APH said Randall County has 23 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,125. Nine new recoveries take the total to 1,842.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 26, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|7
|Beaver
|42
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|14
|Castro
|219
|4
|186
|Childress
|51
|–
|35
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|2
|Collingsworth
|15
|–
|10
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|645
|3
|273
|Dallam
|207
|3
|193
|Deaf Smith
|915
|19
|709
|Donley
|52
|1
|46
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|16
|1
|9
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|100
|3
|65
|Hartley
|108
|4
|89
|Hemphill
|53
|–
|42
|Hutchinson
|142
|3
|118
|Lipscomb
|23
|–
|17
|Moore
|1,109
|18
|1,020
|Ochiltree
|103
|3
|87
|Oldham
|14
|1
|13
|Parmer
|379
|7
|322
|Potter
|3,981
|51
|3,717
|Quay
|60
|1
|29
|Randall
|2,125
|33
|1,842
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|191
|1
|80
|Sherman
|53
|–
|44
|Swisher
|91
|3
|76
|Texas
|1,115
|7
|1,073
|Union
|31
|2
|11
|Wheeler
|41
|–
|32
|TOTAL
|12,234
|176
|10,487
