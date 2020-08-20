APH: 33 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,901. There are also 11 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,607.

APH said Randall County has 18 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,010. Six recoveries were reported, totaling to 1,733.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 20, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 8 Beaver 40 – 39 Briscoe 12 1 10 Carson 17 – 13 Castro 210 4 170 Childress 53 – 30 Cimarron 14 – 2 Collingsworth 15 – 7 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 611 3 223 Dallam 202 2 188 Deaf Smith 869 19 709 Donley 49 1 42 Gray 248 5 225 Hall 15 1 7 Hardeman 22 – 21 Hansford 98 2 54 Hartley 104 4 89 Hemphill 48 – 42 Hutchinson 133 3 110 Lipscomb 22 – 14 Moore 1,096 14 991 Ochiltree 100 2 79 Oldham 15 1 11 Parmer 366 7 295 Potter 3,901 51 3,607 Quay 51 1 15 Randall 2,010 30 1,733 Roberts 6 – 7 Roosevelt 177 1 64 Sherman 46 – 40 Swisher 85 3 72 Texas 1,083 7 1,060 Union 31 2 10 Wheeler 39 – 29 TOTAL 11,814 166 10,032

