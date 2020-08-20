APH: 33 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,901. There are also 11 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,607.

APH said Randall County has 18 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,010. Six recoveries were reported, totaling to 1,733.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 20, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong88
Beaver4039
Briscoe12110
Carson1713
Castro2104170
Childress5330
Cimarron142
Collingsworth157
Cottle18217
Curry6113223
Dallam2022188
Deaf Smith86919709
Donley49142
Gray2485225
Hall1517
Hardeman2221
Hansford98254
Hartley104489
Hemphill4842
Hutchinson1333110
Lipscomb2214
Moore1,09614991
Ochiltree100279
Oldham15111
Parmer3667295
Potter3,901513,607
Quay51115
Randall2,010301,733
Roberts67
Roosevelt177164
Sherman4640
Swisher85372
Texas1,08371,060
Union31210
Wheeler3929
TOTAL11,81416610,032
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss