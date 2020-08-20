APH: 33 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,901. There are also 11 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,607.
APH said Randall County has 18 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,010. Six recoveries were reported, totaling to 1,733.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on August 20, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|8
|Beaver
|40
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|13
|Castro
|210
|4
|170
|Childress
|53
|–
|30
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|2
|Collingsworth
|15
|–
|7
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|611
|3
|223
|Dallam
|202
|2
|188
|Deaf Smith
|869
|19
|709
|Donley
|49
|1
|42
|Gray
|248
|5
|225
|Hall
|15
|1
|7
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|21
|Hansford
|98
|2
|54
|Hartley
|104
|4
|89
|Hemphill
|48
|–
|42
|Hutchinson
|133
|3
|110
|Lipscomb
|22
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,096
|14
|991
|Ochiltree
|100
|2
|79
|Oldham
|15
|1
|11
|Parmer
|366
|7
|295
|Potter
|3,901
|51
|3,607
|Quay
|51
|1
|15
|Randall
|2,010
|30
|1,733
|Roberts
|6
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|177
|1
|64
|Sherman
|46
|–
|40
|Swisher
|85
|3
|72
|Texas
|1,083
|7
|1,060
|Union
|31
|2
|10
|Wheeler
|39
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|11,814
|166
|10,032
