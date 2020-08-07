APH: 28 new COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries reported in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Friday 08/07/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases and 54 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 17 new cases, totaling to 3,661. 27 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,196.

APH said Randall County has 11 new cases, totaling to 1,725. There were also 27 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,286.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on August 7, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong83
Beaver3636
Briscoe1118
Carson159
Castro1974136
Childress4013
Cimarron11
Collingsworth116
Cottle1427
Curry5062154
Dallam1921175
Deaf Smith75019487
Donley4835
Gray2174148
Hall1113
Hardeman1717
Hansford69240
Hartley91483
Hemphill4331
Hutchinson123293
Lipscomb1812
Moore1,04713938
Ochiltree94259
Oldham1419
Parmer3357262
Potter3,661443,196
Quay3415
Randall1,725231,286
Roberts66
Roosevelt157153
Sherman4034
Swisher80262
Texas1,04971,019
Union2826
Wheeler3326
TOTAL10,7311458,448
