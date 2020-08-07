APH: 28 new COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases and 54 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 17 new cases, totaling to 3,661. 27 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,196.

APH said Randall County has 11 new cases, totaling to 1,725. There were also 27 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,286.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on August 7, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 3 Beaver 36 – 36 Briscoe 11 1 8 Carson 15 – 9 Castro 197 4 136 Childress 40 – 13 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 11 – 6 Cottle 14 2 7 Curry 506 2 154 Dallam 192 1 175 Deaf Smith 750 19 487 Donley 48 – 35 Gray 217 4 148 Hall 11 1 3 Hardeman 17 – 17 Hansford 69 2 40 Hartley 91 4 83 Hemphill 43 – 31 Hutchinson 123 2 93 Lipscomb 18 – 12 Moore 1,047 13 938 Ochiltree 94 2 59 Oldham 14 1 9 Parmer 335 7 262 Potter 3,661 44 3,196 Quay 34 1 5 Randall 1,725 23 1,286 Roberts 6 – 6 Roosevelt 157 1 53 Sherman 40 – 34 Swisher 80 2 62 Texas 1,049 7 1,019 Union 28 2 6 Wheeler 33 – 26 TOTAL 10,731 145 8,448

