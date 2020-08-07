APH: 28 new COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases and 54 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 17 new cases, totaling to 3,661. 27 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,196.
APH said Randall County has 11 new cases, totaling to 1,725. There were also 27 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,286.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on August 7, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|36
|Briscoe
|11
|1
|8
|Carson
|15
|–
|9
|Castro
|197
|4
|136
|Childress
|40
|–
|13
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|11
|–
|6
|Cottle
|14
|2
|7
|Curry
|506
|2
|154
|Dallam
|192
|1
|175
|Deaf Smith
|750
|19
|487
|Donley
|48
|–
|35
|Gray
|217
|4
|148
|Hall
|11
|1
|3
|Hardeman
|17
|–
|17
|Hansford
|69
|2
|40
|Hartley
|91
|4
|83
|Hemphill
|43
|–
|31
|Hutchinson
|123
|2
|93
|Lipscomb
|18
|–
|12
|Moore
|1,047
|13
|938
|Ochiltree
|94
|2
|59
|Oldham
|14
|1
|9
|Parmer
|335
|7
|262
|Potter
|3,661
|44
|3,196
|Quay
|34
|1
|5
|Randall
|1,725
|23
|1,286
|Roberts
|6
|–
|6
|Roosevelt
|157
|1
|53
|Sherman
|40
|–
|34
|Swisher
|80
|2
|62
|Texas
|1,049
|7
|1,019
|Union
|28
|2
|6
|Wheeler
|33
|–
|26
|TOTAL
|10,731
|145
|8,448
