Live Now
Dorian continues to lash Florida as it turns more north

Worker injured in construction zone prompted I-40 westbound shutdown, APD says

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has released more information on an incident that caused I-40 westbound traffic to be shut down earlier today.

According to APD, a vehicle that belonged to a contractor working on the guardrails for westbound I-40 was backing up in a coned off construction zone.

Police told us the driver of the vehicle hit a 39-year-old worker on the site.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss