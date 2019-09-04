Worker injured in construction zone prompted I-40 westbound shutdown, APD says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has released more information on an incident that caused I-40 westbound traffic to be shut down earlier today.

According to APD, a vehicle that belonged to a contractor working on the guardrails for westbound I-40 was backing up in a coned off construction zone.

Police told us the driver of the vehicle hit a 39-year-old worker on the site.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.