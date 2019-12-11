Live Now
Amarillo Police: One dead, driver arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter after overnight wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman is dead, and a man is arrested after a rollover on I-40.

It happened last night around 8:20 p.m. on the 8500 block of I-40 East.

Amarillo Police said the driver lost control, hit a curb, and rolled several times.

The passenger 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez, 31, died

The driver, Ricardo Sanchez, 38, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released. He was then was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

Police said speed, marijuana use, and no seat belt are factors in this collision.

The incident is still under investigation.

