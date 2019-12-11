Amarillo Police: One dead, driver arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter after overnight wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman is dead, and a man is arrested after a rollover on I-40.
It happened last night around 8:20 p.m. on the 8500 block of I-40 East.
Amarillo Police said the driver lost control, hit a curb, and rolled several times.
The passenger 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez, 31, died
The driver, Ricardo Sanchez, 38, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released. He was then was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.
Police said speed, marijuana use, and no seat belt are factors in this collision.
The incident is still under investigation.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Disney-inspired Christmas lights display in Far East El Paso goes viral
- Florida man pleads guilty in plot to kidnap Virginia children, murder parents; receives life sentence
- Proposed updates to Downtown Strategic Action Plan and Urban Design Standards
- FAA predicted more deadly MAX jet crashes
- LIVE COVERAGE: Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment