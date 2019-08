AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is warning of an Xcel Energy phone scam.

APD said the caller is spoofing the Xcel Energy number. The scammer claims the person is behind on payments and needs to pay today or the service will be discontinued.

Police said in every call, the scammer asks the person to call 1-800-315-2172 and make the payment.

If you have a question about the status of your service, call the Xcel Energy number at 1-800-895-4999 and ask.