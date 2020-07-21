APD warning of new phone scam claiming to be from 108th District Court

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is warning about a new scam call claiming to be from the 108th District Court.

APD said the caller claims to be with the court and says the person has not shown up for the summons and is threatening that they need to pay or be arrested.

Judge Woodburn said these tactics would never be used by his office or any other Judge.

APD said courts or law enforcement would not call and threaten people over the phone for not showing up for a summons. If you have received a summons for court and did not show up, you will receive another letter from that court regarding the summons. You might also get another summons for disregarding this.

APD said if you are not sure about the call, hang up and call the police department to ask questions.

