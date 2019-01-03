APD Warning Against Scam Letters Video

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Amarillo Police Department is giving a warning on scam letters.

APD said they were contacted by a woman who said she received this letter.

APD told us the letter and check looks like they could be legitimate.

They remind that you cannot win sweepstakes you did not enter.

