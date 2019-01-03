APD Warning Against Scam Letters
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -The Amarillo Police Department is giving a warning on scam letters.
APD said they were contacted by a woman who said she received this letter.
APD told us the letter and check looks like they could be legitimate.
They remind that you cannot win sweepstakes you did not enter.
More Stories
-
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's spy agency has told lawmakers…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - No one budged at President Donald Trump's…
-
BANGKOK (AP) - Thai authorities suspended ferry services and began…