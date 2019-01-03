News

APD Warning Against Scam Letters

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 06:04 PM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 09:18 PM CST

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -

The Amarillo Police Department is giving a warning on scam letters.

APD said they were contacted by a woman who said she received this letter.

APD told us the letter and check looks like they could be legitimate.

They remind that you cannot win sweepstakes you did not enter.

