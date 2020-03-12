APD: Suspect in alcohol-related fatal accident arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in what police said was an alcohol-related fatal accident last year at Dumas and Hastings has been arrested on warrants.

Joe Lawrence Rivera, III, 18, was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault.

The incident happened in April of 2019.

Amarillo Police said they were called to the Dumas Highway and Hastings Ave. on a vehicle rollover.

Officials told us a 17-year-old male had been driving north on the Dumas Highway at a high rate of speed, and the driver lost control, left the roadway, hit a light pole, slid along a guard rail, drove off the Dumas Highway overpass at Hastings Ave., hit the ground, slid up the cement embankment on the north side of the overpass, and hit the bottom of the southbound overpass before coming to a rest on Hastings Ave.

APD said a passenger, 17-year-old Andrea Elizalde, died on the scene as a result of injuries received in the crash.

Rivera was booked into the Potter County jail.

