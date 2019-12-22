APD is stressing the importance of driving sober

The Following is a press release from the Amarillo Police Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

We also want to stress the importance of safe driving habits this holiday season. This includes not drinking alcohol and driving, wearing a seatbelt, driving the speed limit, and slowing down through construction zones. So far this year, we have had 27 fatal accidents in Amarillo resulting in 28 deaths.

This number is well above the average when compared to other cities our size. Everyone is excited to get home or wherever else they are going this time of year, but let’s make sure and arrive alive. Let’s all slow down, wear our seat belts, and get where we need to go safely.

The Amarillo Police Department has received a Comprehensive Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Grant courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation to compensate extra patrol officers to concentrate their enforcement efforts on impaired drivers, speeding violators, and seatbelt/child restraint violators.

