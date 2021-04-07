APD says they do not call people about warrants or to collect fines over the phone

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said they want to remind everyone that they will not call people on the phone about warrants or collect fines over the phone.

APD said if you receive a phone call from a person claiming to be a detective from APD, and they are asking for money, it is a scam.

APD said if you are not sure about a criminal case or criminal charge, to disconnect and call the APD detective division and ask to talk to the detective assigned to your case.

The number to the detective division and also the Crime Prevention Unit can be found on the APD website.