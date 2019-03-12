APD: SWAT Situation Near I-40 and S. Parker Over Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - UPDATE 10:15 P.M.:

According to APD, deputies of the Hartley County Sheriffs Department were following up on a burglary investigation that occurred in their county. Evidence to the Hartley County case led them to an Amarillo home on the 1400 block of SW 19th Avenue.

APD told us deputies found evidence from the burglary at the address and wrote a search warrant.

Two adults and a child came out of the home.

Officials said they were given information that a third person was possibly inside of the residence preventing the warrant from being served.

APD said the SWAT team determined no one else was inside the home and Hartley County officials were able to continue serving their search warrant.

UPDATE 8:40 P.M.:

According to the Hartley County Sheriff's Office, a burglary in Hartley County on March 9 lead officials to this address.

They said APD is assisting and called SWAT once they learned the identity of the person who was reportedly inside the home.

APD said two people were taken out of the home for questioning. A child was also taken out of the home.

Officials said they suspect a third person is inside the home.

We will update this story once more information is made available.

ORIGINAL: 6:10 P.M.:

Amarillo Police is assisting the Hartley County Sheriff's Office with an investigation in the area of S. Parker and I-40, that according to APD.

Our crew on the scene said APD and Randall County SWAT are on scene.

You are asked to avoid the area at this time.

We will update this story once more information is made available.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.