APD Needs Help Finding Missing Man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Police Department needs your help in finding a missing man they believe may be endangered.

Officials are looking for Christopher John Almond, 43. He is described as 6 feet tall, 283 pounds with brown eyes.

APD said Almond was traveling by bus to Amarillo to stay with a friend. He was supposed to have arrived on Dec. 27, but the family has not heard from him.

Officials said it believed that Almond did make it to Amarillo but it is unknown if he is still in town.

His family told officials he takes prescription medication and might not have the medication with him.

If anyone has seen Almond, knows his location, or where he might be, contact the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.