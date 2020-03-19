APD moving some reports to online, phone reports only

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As a result of the COVID-19 concerns, the Amarillo Police Department is now making certain report types online only.

APD said this means officers will no longer come out in-person to a home or business on the following specific report only calls.

Burglary of a Vehicle-Loose Items

Burglary of a vehicle-Parts/accessories

Burglary of a Habitation-Open Residential Garage/Shed

Credit Card Abuse

Criminal Nonsupport

Debit Card Abuse

Employer/Employee Theft

Forgery

Harassment

Identity Theft

Interference with Child Custody

Lost Gun

Lost Property

Simple Assault

Theft

Theft of Service

Vandalism

These reports are already available to be made online, but effective immediately, they will be online or phone only.

For citizens who do not have access to the internet, these reports can be made on the phone. APD asks you call the non-emergency police line, 806-378-3038, tell them the type of report you need to make, and they will get you set up with a report taker.

APD said in a statement:

Please remember, that even though an officer is not coming out to your home or business in person to take these reports, they will still be investigated by an investigator or detective. Also remember to give as much information as possible, just as if you were telling the report to a police officer in person. You will be contacted by your investigator or detective once the case has been referred to them. If you have any questions about your case, contact the Amarillo PD criminal investigation division, 806-378-4251. The Amarillo PD and City of Amarillo are adjusting where needed, to still be able to provide quality service to our citizens and protect you as well. We recognize that all these changes and restrictions are stressful for the entire community. Our goal is to slow the spread and protect as many citizens as possible. Please remember if an incident is in progress, or it is an emergency, call 911. If it is not an emergency, call the non-emergency police line at 806-378-3038.

Click here to go to the online reporting website.

