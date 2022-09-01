AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department wanted to inform drivers that more cars are expected to be on the road so extra officers will be patrolling during Labor Day weekend.

According to an APD press release, officers will be looking out for seatbelt, speed, and alcohol-related violations.

APD said two programs including the selective traffic enforcement programs (STEP) and Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) granted funds from the Texas Department of Transportation that allows for extra officers to be patrolling over the weekend.