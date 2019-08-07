APD: Matthew Jones still in the area; believed to be armed and dangerous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said they received information today that Matthew Jones, who is wanted for the murder of Kenee Allynn Griffing, is still in the area and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Courtesy: APD

Police said Jones is suspected of committing a burglary in Potter County on Friday, August 2. Officials told us several firearms were taken in the burglary, and physical evidence at the scene points towards Jones being the suspect.

Anyone with information about the location of Matthew Jones is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime stopper P3 mobile app.

A tip leading to his arrest could get you a reward of up to $3,500.