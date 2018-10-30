APD: Man Wanted for Sunday Morning Shooting in Custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The man wanted for a morning shooting on Oct. 28 is now in custody.

According to APD, officers were able to determine Weslen Patterson, 29, was possibly in Hondo, Texas.

APD said they relayed information to members of the Medina County Sheriff's Office and were able to arrest Patterson in Hondo.

He is currently in custody in the Medina County Jail for two warrants out of Randall County.