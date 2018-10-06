APD: Man Shot in North Amarillo

One person is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower body in north Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of South Dallas St. on a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Officers said they were told the male was shot in the Hamlet Park area and then taken to a home on the 800 block of Dallas St. before calling the police.

The male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department.