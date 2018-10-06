APD: Man Shot in North Amarillo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One person is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower body in north Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of South Dallas St. on a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Officers said they were told the male was shot in the Hamlet Park area and then taken to a home on the 800 block of Dallas St. before calling the police.

The male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss