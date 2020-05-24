APD: Man hospitalized after late-night motorcycle accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a late-night motorcycle accident.

It happened at 10:49 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, on the 500 block of Southeast 27th Ave.

According to Amarillo Police, a motorcycle was driving west on Southeast 27th when the driver failed to control his speed, hitting a curb, two traffic direction poles, and a homemade trailer.

Police said speed and no helmet are factors in the collision.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

More from MyHighPlains.com: