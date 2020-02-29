APD: Man arrested after riding bike through Caprock High School hallway, making threats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is arrested for Terroristic Threat after police said he was riding a bike through the halls of a local high school making threats.
It happened just before 2 p.m. today.
According to Amarillo Police, APD Liaison Officers at Caprock High School were notified about a man riding a bicycle through the hallway of one of the buildings on campus.
APD said the man made threats before leaving the building.
Police told us Aaron Dallen Phongsavath, 23, was detained and arrested for Terroristic Threat.
Phongsavath was booked into the Randall County Jail.
