APD issues warning after suspicious notes left on cars in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking the public to report anything suspicious after two notes were left on vehicles near I-40 and Soncy.

The notes read, “Sorry for the Damage,” but there was no damage located on either vehicle.

A witness described seeing two males in a small white truck place the note on one of the vehicles.

There have been no reported attempts of anyone using this technique to take or try to take a vehicle or a person.

The incidents are being investigated, but at this time there is no reason to believe that these occurrences are anything more than just suspicious.

With that being said, APD says situational awareness is always important.

If you see anything suspicious and feel that you could be in danger, don’t hesitate to call the police for help immediately.