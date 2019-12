AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Amarillo on Saturday, December 14.

According to APD, the shooting happened on Hilltop Road and Bonita Avenue in the afternoon.

Sgt. Victor Del Fierro reports that the suspect is in custody.

The victim was in the driver seat of his car when the suspect shot him.

Information is limited at this time. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.