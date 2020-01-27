APD investigating fatal Sunday morning hit-and-run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is dead after being hit by a car early this morning in Amarillo.

Amarillo police officers responded to the scene on the 900 block of North Mirror Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, January 26.

Officers discovered 20-year-old Darayvion Todd in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD reports he was hit by a yellow Chevrolet Camaro, which fled the scene.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the case, you are asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers.