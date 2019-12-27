APD investigating Dollar General burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating a burglary of a Dollar General.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the Dollar General on Washington St.

According to Amarillo Police, the suspect broke the front door, which set off the alarm.

They said the suspect took cigarettes and left.

Police did not release a suspect description to us.

If you have any information on this incident, contact police.

