APD gives tips on how to keep your packages from porch pirates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As it gets closer to the holidays many will be purchasing items and having them shipped to their front door.

Amarillo Police Department warns that porch pirates may be waiting to intercept those gifts before you do.

Amarillo Police Department says they are constantly receiving calls about thieves stealing packages. This is something not even the season for giving can stop.

Sgt. Carla Burr, with APD’s Crime Prevention Unit, said this is prime time for thieves and the best way to combat it is to make it harder for them.

“Send it to work, send it to another family member that is retired or stays at home. If you have a neighbor that stays at home during the day this is a great excuse to meet your neighbors,” Sgt. Burr explained.

According to Sgt. Burr, crimes often go unreported since many post the videos of theft on social media before contacting them.

“It’s great that people have the doorbell cameras. We want you to put that on social media letting people know that this is happening but we also need you to make a police report,” Sgt. Burr stated.

According to APD theft of a package or mail is being taken a lot more seriously than it was in past years.

“It used to be that if somebody went and stole 20 packages then whatever they were caught with it was the value of each one and now it’s been compounded and also if they steal from someone who’s disabled or elderly it’s an even higher offense,” Sgt. Burr explained.

A person caught stealing packages from a person’s property can face a hefty fine and even jail time.

If you are going to be out of town or do not have neighbors nearby to watch for your packages the post office can hold the packages for you.