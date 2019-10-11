APD finds candy-shaped meth during apartment search

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police said they have found candy-shaped methamphetamine during the search of an apartment.

According to APD, a search warrant was served on an apartment on the 1800 block of Wisdom Drive.

Agents said they found evidence of marijuana and methamphetamine distribution.

APD told us the methamphetamine seized during this search warrant poses an enhanced health and safety concern, especially to unsuspecting children or teenagers. They said the meth was found in the form of tablets shaped like vitamins or candy, having the specific identity of what is commonly recognized as a “Transformer” character.

Jabarei Weatherton was arrested for Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Police said these stimulants could pose if ingested by children. They ask parents to pay attention to anything similar found in children’s possession.

APD said: