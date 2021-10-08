APD continues investigation into fatal shooting on Trigg Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is still investigating the death of Carlos Felipe Ruiz, 38, who was found shot inside his home in the 1100 block of South Trigg Street on Sept. 22.

Authorities said on the morning of Sept. 22, officers were called to a home on Trigg Street on reports of a person shot. Inside the home, officers reported finding Ruiz suffering from a gunshot wound. APD said officials tried to perform life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

APD’s Homicide Detectives ask that anyone with information on this case to contact the Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online here or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.