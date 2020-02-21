APD: Chase Bank robbery suspect arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating after the Chase Bank was robbed this afternoon.

APD said it happened just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials told us a man came in and handed a clerk a note asking for money. The note said he had a weapon, but he did not show one.

Police said the man did not get any money and left on foot out of the back door.

The suspect, Alejandro Chavarria, 21, was found hiding in the area after a short foot chase.

Chavarria has been booked into the Randall County jail for the Federal charge of Bank Robbery.

APD asks that if anyone has information that would help in the investigation, to give them a call at 806-378-4251. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, or go online to amapolice.org, or download the P3 app.

