APD asking for help locating missing elderly man

UPDATE: George Ray has been located and reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing elderly man identified as George Ray, date of birth is March 21, 1939.

He has gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, black tennis shoes and a denim jacket.

Ray has dementia and was last seen around noon. He likes to frequent the Harley Davidson shop.

Please call (806) 378-3038 if you have any information or know his location.