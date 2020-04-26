APD arrest suspect after car chase in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A police pursuit in Amarillo involving a stolen vehicle, ended with the arrest of a male suspect Saturday, April 25.

SGT Roberson of the Amarillo Police Department said a vehicle was reported stolen early this morning. Roberson said later in the day, the person who reported the vehicle stolen initially saw the vehicle and reported it again to law enforcement.

Roberson said that after that second call they were able to track the vehicle, and had a helicopter assist in the chase.

According to SGT Cindy Barkley of the Department of Public Safety, a DPS officer was able to shoot out a tire of the suspect’s stolen vehicle during the pursuit.

SGT Roberson said the chase ended near Hollywood and I-27 in the parking lot of Cinemark Hollywood 16 and XD, after the male suspect exited the vehicle and ran on foot into the parking lot, where he was apprehended.

You can watch a video from the chase, below.