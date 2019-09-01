APD: 31 arrested related to sex-trafficking in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has made 31 arrests related to sex-trafficking and human exploitation crimes after a multi-day mission.

Officers in the Specialized Operations Division and Special Victims Unit worked in undercover roles to identify and arrest perpetrators of these crimes.

Five subjects were arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor: Christopher Ryan Fajardo, Ronny O’Bryan, Daniel Harrison, Andres Chavez and Gage Phetluangsy.

Nine subjects were arrested for Soliciting Prostitution: Matthew Spruiell, Daniel Irey, Jaime Carrillo, Michael Shawn Foster, Nsabimana Serevat, Wilmot Wesseh, Delton Jarrod Carter, Edmond L Kamara and Jermaine Marcus McChristion.

17 subjects arrested for Prostitution: Bobbi Jolynn Pacheco, Linda Sue Solis, Calum Massol Porter, Vangela Elaine Gruber,Shaundavia Spears, Misty Boyle, Julie Anne Jackson, Mary Ellen Elevario, Jenifer Ashley, Tehya Ritz, Stacy Hernandez, Courtney Hutson, Tabitha Ann Marie Atkins, Katelyn Mathis, Candice Casey, Courtney Garcia and Brooke Teffeteller.

APD states these offenses are not “victimless” crimes and are often associated with other serious crimes, such as robbery, assault, and drug-related offenses. If you know of a person who is involved in human trafficking as a victim or an offender, please contact the police department at 806-378-3038.